NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has determined that an EF-3 tornado with peak winds of 160 mph occurred early Saturday morning in northern Madison County, Alabama, and southeastern Lincoln County, Tennessee.

There was one fatality reported at a home on Borderline Road along the Tennessee-Alabama state line, according to the NWS.

The NWS released the following storm survey results on Saturday, April 1:

"The tornado began west of Highway 431 and south of Elkwood Section Rd where multiple trees were uprooted and several trees fell on homes. On the east side of HWY 431, near Lincoln Rd. Intersection, numerous structures were heavily damaged including multiple stores which sustained major damage. This includes a collapse of walls and roofs displaced with debris thrown eastward. Given the degree of damage at this location, a mid-range EF-3 rating was reported. The tornado tracked east- northeast through Mulberry Rd. Along this path, the tornado uprooted and snapped numerous trees and caused significant roof damage to a single-family home. Unfortunately, the tornado continued to intensify on route to Borderline Rd. Which is along The Alabama and Tennessee border. At this location, heavy damage was noted where houses were heavily damaged and two homes experienced a complete collapse of walls, destroying the structures. One fatality was reported at a single-family home along Borderline Rd. where the structure was destroyed. The Tornado's estimated peak wind of 160 mph was noted at the Intersection of Borderline Rd and Myers Rd where a newly constructed, however not completed, home was destroyed with a complete collapse of walls. The degree of damage at this location was slightly lowered below expected values due to uncertainty in the status of the garage, which was facing west. The tornado continued eastward just north of the state line, paralleling Borderline Road as it continued north/east. Sporadic trees were uprooted and snapped south of Vanntown, crossing Hester Creek. The tornado destroyed several farm/outbuildings housing farm equipment from Mason Road eastward onto Echols Road. The tornado Was weakening at this point, and finally lifted just after it crossed John Hunter Highway/HWY 122 just south of Elora in far Southeastern Lincoln County. Tin was strewn into an open field in this location, but no further tree/structural damage was noted beyond the tree line near Collins Road and Mountain Road."

You can read the full report here.

Other surveys:

The Nashville NWS office will be surveying damage from likely tornadoes across several counties over the next few days, including Wayne, Lewis, Marshall, Rutherford, Cannon, and Macon counties. It will take time to cover that much area, but results will be forthcoming.

Near our viewing area, the Memphis NWS office will be surveying along the Hardin-McNairy County line near Adamsville.

This news comes after at least seven storm-related fatalities were reported in McNairy County, according to officials.