EF-0 tornado confirmed in Trousdale County

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Meteorologists with the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Trousdale County early Monday morning.

Preliminary information gathered by the NWS shows the twister had maximum 85 mph winds, was 100 yards wide and was 4.26 miles long.

The tornado touched down east of Hankins Lane and continued eastward where it blew down several trees on Oldham Road. It then moved east along Highway 25 where it downed more trees, destroyed multiple barns and toppled a school bus before knocking an RV on top of it.

It then weakened as it crossed Thompson Lane and lifted just south of Trousdale County Elementary School.

Teams with the NWS are surveying the county Tuesday and will have more information once crews complete their search.

Bus driver Don Robinson told News 2 he went out to his bus around 6 a.m. to start it when he felt the vehicle begin to rock. He said the bus flipped onto its side and spun around.

“The good Lord was with me, that’s all I can tell you,” added Robinson.

Robinson called a friend to help get him out of the bus. He believes the wind knocked the RV into the bus once it came to a stop from spinning.

“I feel great…It could have been a lot worse,” said Robinson. Unfortunately, two of Robinson’s horses died in the storm.

The NWS previously confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down near Tullahoma in Moore County with winds of 86 mph.