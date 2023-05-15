NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — May has been a warm month so far, but last month was the fourth warmest April ever on record, according to NOAA.

The global surface temperature was 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit above average.

Not only was it hot on the earth’s surface, but there were extremely warm ocean temperatures. The oceans set a record high for April with the water temperature 1.55 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than average, making it the second-highest monthly temperature for any month on record.

Ellen Bartow-Gillies, a climate scientist at NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), said this could lead to heavier precipitation as we continue to warm into the summer.

NCEI’s Global Annual Temperature Rankings Outlook is about 99% certain this will be one of the ten warmest years on record and a 93% chance to be in the top five.

In other news, Nashville didn’t contribute much to the heat because we had our 54th warmest April with temperatures averaging about 60.6 degrees Fahrenheit.