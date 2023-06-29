NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A heat advisory remains in effect for Middle Tennessee and an excessive heat warning on the way for the Nashville area, prompting doctors to urge caution.

“I think people underestimate the impact of the heat and humidity,” said Vanderbilt University Medical Center Emergency Services Executive Director Dr. Tyler Barrett. “Especially if you’re partaking in other holiday festivities, if you’re out on the water in the boat, remember your sunblock. If you get a sunburn and you’re also having heat illness that’s gonna impact your body’s ability to sort of dissipate heat. So just be smart out there.”

The extreme heat has turned deadly in other parts of the country as the climb in temperatures heads our way. Dr. Barrett said the heat-related visits they see most often pertain to severe dehydration. There are also occasional cases of people experiencing a heat stroke.

“The name heat stroke is pretty synonymous for what’s going on. It’s very similar in symptoms, oftentimes, when we see people who have other types of strokes in that they will be confused, sometimes not acting right. And as opposed to being related to some sort of vascular problem within the brain it’s just related to the severe heat and its impact on the brain,” he said.

He added that it’s vital that people take the heat seriously and help others who can’t beat the heat on their own.

“I think this is where the classic Tennessee volunteer comes into play as we all just need to be really cognizant of our neighbors, family and friends,” said Dr. Barrett. “Anyone who doesn’t have air conditioning first and foremost, that is. We know the number one protective element to reduce heat illness (is air conditioning). So if you’ve got a friend or family member or neighbor who’s in an older home or apartment that doesn’t have air conditioning, check on them.

He explained that if people are exhibiting symptoms of heat-related illness such as acting confused, get them out of the heat and into air conditioning right away.

“If you’re somebody who’s working outside (our construction workers), make sure you’re not just drinking water, drink things that have electrolytes, because if you’re losing a lot of electrolytes in your sweat and we just replace it with water, it can cause some of your electrolytes to get really low and that can cause health problems also,” he said. “Especially this time being here in Nashville, limit alcohol and caffeine. Both of those will cause you to be dehydrated.”

He encouraged people to limit their time outside, wear light-colored loose fitting clothes and stay hydrated.