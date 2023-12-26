NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tornado Alley, or the Great Plains, has always been known for severe weather and extreme storms. However, Dixie Alley, or the Southeast, has become just as dangerous in the last few years.

The Southeast is plagued with tornadoes year-round. Meanwhile, Middle Tennessee gets slammed most often in the middle of the night.

Krissy Hurley, the meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville, said 46% of tornadoes in Middle Tennessee happen when it is dark outside.

Typically, the Great Plains get tornadoes during the afternoon hours or when it’s light outside. However, that is not the case in the Southeast because once the sun sets, the low-level jet starts ramping up over Tennessee, causing tornado likelihood to go up.

Buck Owen, a Readyville resident, experienced a living nightmare in April as a tornado hit his home during the overnight hours. He was safe, along with his whole family, but he said he didn’t know how much damage there was until it was light outside.

Dixie Alley is also known for tornado potential all year long, not just during May, June and July, like Tornado Alley is known for.

Other factors that must be considered in the Southeast besides the timing are the lack of basements due to the water table being high and how urban the Southeast has become.

Hurley said that once a tornado touches down, it’s likely to hit something or someone in Middle Tennessee.