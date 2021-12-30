NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We all know how mild it has been this December, with only short periods of cooler temperatures. It looks like this month will go down in the record books as one of the warmest Decembers ever.

“As of right now, we are tied for second for the warmest December ever recorded,” explained Krissy Hurley, National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist. “We’re tied with 2015 at 53.1 degrees Fahrenheit. So, it has been a very warm month.”

December temperatures and records for Nashville from the National Weather Service

However, the number one warmest December is not going to be attainable. That happened in 1889 when they averaged 56.4 degrees for the entire month.

“So, we’re not going to be number one,” Hurley said. “We’re not going to break the record. But we are going to be firmly second. Because we’re going to be well into the 60s and even 70s the final two days of December.”

And as we have learned, warm temperatures mixing with strong wintertime weather systems can spell trouble.

“Anybody that’s from around here, or been around here for a long time knows that 70-degree weather is not good in the south in the month of December,” Hurley explained. “And you know that it’s just a matter of time that we pay for it. So, it’s kind of incredible that we’ve had the most tornadoes we’ve ever had in the month of December this year.”





So far, this December has brought 21 tornadoes to Middle Tennessee, not to mention Kentucky!

Although much colder air will be pushing in for Sunday (January 2nd), as we head into the New Year, it will be mild with another chance for severe weather. So, stay weather alert!