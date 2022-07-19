NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A record-breaking heat wave killed more than 1,000 people in Europe. With a heat advisory issued for Middle Tennessee Wednesday, medical officials tell News 2 your body can only get so hot before it starts to shut down.

Over the last month, Nashville has seen dozens of heat-related 911 calls. For those working outside, they say this has been a summer unlike any they’ve ever experienced.

“Just imagine walking into a sauna and being there for eight hours, literally,” construction site rigger Adulfo Pacheco said. “This state has been hotter than California. We were out there last year. And it’s been hotter than Atlanta, so it’s up there.”

And things are about to get worse: Nashville could see feels like temperatures up to 110 degrees Wednesday.

“When you’re up on a roof, if it’s 100 outside, it might be generally like 20 degrees hotter up there,” scaffolding worker Ronnie Lyons said. “You’ll see harnesses and tools on as well, so on top of the heat, you’re adding the extra pounds to the energy that you’re exerting, so it makes it that much more important that you don’t overdo it.”

Temperatures like these can quickly take a toll on the body.

According to Ascension Saint Thomas Director of Emergency Services Mike Carlton, the human body can only function under a short range of temperatures. If the body gets above 104 degrees, that’s when organs can shut down and brain cells start dying.

According to the Office of Emergency Management, Nashville saw 43 heat-related 911 calls in the month of June. So far in July, they’ve had 20 calls.

As for construction workers like Lyons, his best advice is to stay inside if you can. But if you do have to go outside, make sure you’re listening to your body.

“When you’re dealing with the heat you just can’t overdo it,” Lyons said. “Don’t rush, take your time and look out for the signs of heat stress as well.”

Ascension Saint Thomas says you should look out for red flags like feeling lightheaded or not being able to sweat. If this happens, they advise you to do whatever you can to cool off. Carlton said when emergency personnel respond to heat-related 911 calls, they’ll even go to extremes like dipping people in ice water to quickly bring their body temperature down, a process called active cooling.