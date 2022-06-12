NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The combination of heat and humidity will make for dangerous conditions for those who have to work or play outside if precautions are not taken.

On Monday a Heat Advisory goes into effect for most of Middle TN and South KY from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (8 p.m. South KY and West TN). Additional Heat Advisories will likely be necessary for most days this week.

Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 90s, with Heat Index Values running from 105-110°.

This is a dangerous combination of heat and humidity, and if you are working or playing outside, you should take breaks often in the shade or air conditioning, drink plenty of water, and wear light-colored clothing.

Please remember to never leave children or pets in your car, and check on the elderly.

Besides the heat and humidity, we will be flirting with record highs on Monday and Tuesday. The record for Monday is 97° (2016), and for Tuesday 96° (1990).

The addition of a few storms Wednesday through Friday may take a degree or two off for some, but this will still be dangerous heat and humidity.

A front should move through on Friday and drop the temperatures and humidity somewhat for next weekend.

By the way, it is possible that we could reach 100° one day this week.

If you are curious, the last time we reached 100° was in July of 2012. That is the same year Nashville reached its all-time record high of 109° on June 29th. Nashville had 9 days of 100° or above temperatures that year.