NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The second round of heat will return to Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky this upcoming week, and we are in for several days of extreme temperatures compared to the average for August! Feels like temperatures will peak between 105° – 110°, and air temperatures could reach around 100°!

Heat alerts

As we anticipate this heat, an Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for these Kentucky counties: Allen, Christian, Logan, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, & Warren. News 2 Meteorologists expect many more counties added to the heat alerts.

Cause of intense heat

The anticipated heat will be fueled by the ridge of high pressure moving to the Midwest states and into the Tennessee & Ohio Valleys. This ridge has been over the Southern Plains for the last several weeks, and now moving north/northeast will increase our temperatures and intense heat. Note how the ridge starts to settle in on Sunday, but gets closer to our area on Monday through Wednesday.

The heat high does not the air to rise (to produce storms). Instead, the air is sinking, allowing temperatures to heat up immensely.

A closer look at the heat!

Monday

The heat begins to ramp up with highs in the lower to middle 90s. However, the dew points will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s, resulting in the feels like temperature near 100° in the afternoon. Western counties near the TN River could see heat indices up to 105°.

Tuesday

By Tuesday, the heat is expanding. Highs are still shy of 100°. We expect a few more clouds, but regardless that will not stop the feels like temperature – projected to be above 100° for nearly all of Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky.

Wednesday & Thursday

We are forecasting our first 100-degree days of the year in Nashville. The last time Nashville hit at least 100° was September 21, 2022. As the core of the heat high grips our region, the feels like temperature soars to almost 110° in the afternoon hours.

Friday into Saturday

This is where we could see some possible changes. The heat high begins to slide back to the Central/Southern Plains, resulting in a possible front to our area. This could bring a few storm chances and lower humidity by the weekend.

Preparations for the heat

We want to remind you how important it is to limit time outdoors in this extreme heat. Yes, we usually get another run at hot temperatures in late August, but of this magnitude it is rare. Be sure to drink plenty of water, watch for heat exhaustion, and check on those around you. Also, air quality will likely be poor in the heat of the day because the air is stagnant.