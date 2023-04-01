NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Storm-related damage is being reported in Middle Tennessee after strong storms moved across the region late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The WKRN News 2 Weather Authority tracked the storm threat as multiple counties were placed under tornado warnings and faced damaging winds.

Early Saturday morning, the National Weather Service began confirming damage being reported across the Middle Tennessee area.

Rutherford County

Officials with the Kittrell Volunteer Fire Department say multiple homes are damaged, and one home has collapsed on Readyville Street.

Crews closed about half a mile of Bunkerhill Road in Eaglevulle due to multiple down trees. It is unknown when the roadway will reopen.

Source: WKRN

Residents are being urged to avoid Elam Road, Biven Hills Road and John Bragg Highway due to downed tress and power lines.

In Readyville, there are reports stating that residents have lost garages, parts of their roof and tree are downed in the 1000 block of Old Woodbury Pike.

Lewis County

Recent reports provided by the National Weather Service shows that several homes in Hohenwald received significant damage, specifically in the 2100 block of Buffalo Road.

Marshall County

The National Weather Service received reports that a train was derailed in Holts Corner, located in the northern part of the county.

Homes are also sustained damage on Beasley Road, according to damage reports.

White County

White county officials are advising that multiple power lines, utility poles and trees are down near Milk Plant Road.

