NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that Crossville’s Memorial Airport recorded its highest wind gust from Monday’s severe thunderstorms. This region of the Cumberland Plateau sustained significant wind damage as a line of storms moved through on Monday afternoon.
Crossville’s wind gust
The Crossville Memorial Airport has been keeping records since 1972. On Monday, August 7, 2023, the airport observed a wind gust of 64 mph at 12:31 PM. The old record was 63 mph from March 29, 2020.
Here are the additional highest wind gusts observed from Monday, August 7, 2023.
Crossville City Hall: 37 mph
Lawrenceburg Airport: 36 mph
Lewisburg Fire Tower: 43 mph
McMinnville Airport 48 mph
Murfreesboro Municipal Airport: 35 mph
Tullahoma Regional Airport: 51 mph
Woodbury: 43 mph
It is important to note that official observations for Middle Tennessee are based off of three main reporting sites: Nashville International Airport, Clarksville Outlaw Field, and Crossville Memorial Airport. You can see more about the highest wind gusts on record from the National Weather Service – Nashville office here.
