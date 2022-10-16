NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We are hours away from a true blast of cold air that our region has not seen in several months. This cold blast will bring sub-freezing temperatures, thus a Freeze Watch is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky.

Weather Setup

The strong cold front will cross the Mississippi & Ohio Rivers on Sunday. Ahead of the front, a few disturbances will bring scattered showers and storms today. As the rain ends, the cold front decreases the clouds and turns the wind to the northwest. Then, the colder air settles in across a good part of the country, leading to our first freeze of the season.

A Freeze Watch is now in effect for all counties on Tuesday morning. See specific county weather alerts here. This alert could be upgraded to a Freeze Warning in some areas for Tuesday & Wednesday mornings.

Tracking wind gusts & temperatures

Wind Gusts

Behind the front, the wind direction changes to the northwest. Initially, Sunday night into early Monday the wind gusts will be very light & minor. After daybreak on Monday, the wind speeds & gusts ramp up to/above 20 mph. The highest gusts are likely north of I-40 and especially into Kentucky. The National Weather Service may consider another Red Flag Warning/Fire Weather Watch for parts of our area due to the very dry conditions & low humidity.

Temperatures

With the increasing wind on Monday, that is a correlation to the colder air advecting into the Midstate. This means temperatures will be affected. Highs Monday afternoon are projected to stay in the 50s for many areas.

Tuesday & Wednesday mornings, the bottom drops out. Light winds, extremely dry air, and a clear sky will all contribute to a freeze & frost. Prepare now with the 4 P’s: people, pets, pipes, & plants.