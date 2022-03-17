NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Climate Prediction Center released its spring weather outlook Thursday, and they say that La Nina, that cold water opposite of El Nino in the pacific, is continuing.

Based on that, they are forecasting a 40-50% chance for above-normal temperatures across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

As far as precipitation is concerned, it is calling for equal chances for above or below normal rainfall.

La Nina was around last year, so how does that relate to us, as far as severe weather and flooding are concerned?

“Typically, the odds do increase during La Nina conditions for severe weather, in which I am including any severe weather, high winds, hail, and tornadoes,” said Jon Gottschalck of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

During last year’s La Nina, we had several spring outbreaks of severe weather including tornadoes.

Wayne County northeast of Waynesboro

On March 25th, three tornadoes touched down in southern Middle Tennessee, the worst was a strong EF-2 tornado in Wayne County just northeast of the city of Waynesboro.

Farther north in Nashville, straight-line winds damaged the Central Railway Museum, where the classic locomotive from Centennial Park is being restored.

And in East Nashville, numerous trees were knocked down and homes were damaged by straight-line winds.

And then there was the May 4th outbreak when a total of 14 EF-0 tornadoes were confirmed in Middle Tennessee. One of those extended into Southern Kentucky near Tompkinsville.

But what about the forecast for flooding? Our winter rainfall was above normal.

“As we go into the spring, the La Nina influence for precipitation that you saw shifts to the north as we get into the spring months,” Gottschalck explained.



“And in so, our forecast kind of shows that from areas like Tennessee, the Tennessee Valley, and the Mid-South, the Ohio Valley, it is slightly shifted to the northern part of the Ohio Valley, the Great Lakes.”

Let’s hope so.

With the flooding we went through last year on the night of March 27-28, when 6-8″ of rain inundated much of Middle Tennessee, that’s definitely something we could do without.