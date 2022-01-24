NASHVILLE- News 2’s Danielle Breezy received a high honor for her life-saving work covering the Middle Tennessee tornado outbreak in March 2020.

Breezy, WKRN’s Chief Meteorologist, was honored by the American Meteorological Society with the June Bacon-Bercey Award for Broadcast Meteorology, and celebrated the announcement from home during the virtual awards ceremony on Sunday (see time marker 1:54:57 to watch ABC News’ Ginger Zee announce her award).

News 2 and the Weather Authority team covered the extensive damage of the EF-3 tornado that swept through Middle TN, including Nashville, late on March 2 into the early hours of March 3. The tornado caused major damage to many buildings and caused dozens of fatalities.

Breezy, and fellow meteorologist Mary Mays kept Tennesseans safe that night with ongoing coverage, tracking the destruction of the tornado’s path that went through Davidson, Putnam and Wilson County.

Covering severe weather is nothing new for the seasoned meteorologist. Breezy has covered rain, snow, sleet, hail, and yes, tornadoes for many years. She joined WKRN in 2016 after her meteorological career took her from Salisbury, Oklahoma City, to Dallas and Boston before landing in Music City.

The Philadelphia native saw everything from blizzards and ice storms to tornadoes. Such experiences lead her to becoming a veteran in reporting severe weather and ultimately to receiving a high honor from the AMS.

