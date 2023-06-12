NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The weather for Bonnaroo Arts & Music Festival typically features humid conditions with chances for rain and thunderstorms. This year will be no different.
The festival starts on Thursday, June 15 on a farm in Manchester (Coffee County), Tennessee. Here’s a breakdown of the daily forecast.
Thursday, June 15
Dry weather is expected but very warm. Temperatures in the middle to upper 80s, a northwest breeze 5-10 mph, and a partly sunny sky.
Friday, June 16
A hotter day with clouds increasing. Temperatures around 90 degrees with increasing Gulf moisture. Friday late evening into Saturday morning, a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Saturday, June 17
Additional scattered thunderstorms are possible, a 30% to 40% chance. Very humid with highs in the middle 80s.
Sunday, June 18
Rain and storm chances decrease as a cold front moves in. However, hot and muggy. Highs nearing 90 degrees.
The News 2 Weather Authority team will continue to follow the forecast for Bonnaroo 2023.
