NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville International Airport (BNA) released a statement Monday morning on winter weather conditions at the facility.

BNA released a statement, which reads:

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) Airport Operations monitors the weather nationwide, 24 hours a day, 365-days a year to efficiently address winter weather events. During winter weather incidents, BNA will implement our Snow and Ice Control Plan that includes applying deicing fluid to the runways, taxiways, and terminal ramps. We also have plows, brooms and snow blowers to use as dictated by conditions for removal of winter precipitation from the airfield. In addition to our airfield preparations, we treat our roadways, parking lots and passenger walk paths. We are always prepared to ensure a safe environment for travelers. Important tips for travelers: Passengers should contact their airlines before arriving to the airport to check the status of these flight. BNA spokesperson

Multiple flights at Nashville International Airport have been delayed or cancelled. According to the airport’s website, Southwest Airlines has a majority of the flight changes. To check arrival and departures, click here.