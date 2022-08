GALLATIN, Tenn.–This week Danielle Breezy stops by to join the backyard party at the Mers! Friday was a perfect day for a BBQ with plenty of sunshine, great food on the grill and a fun group of people.

CJ and Bob Mers grilled all the delicious foods with the help of neighbors stopping by all the fun. The Mers even surprised Danielle with a birthday cake to celebrate with Bob who also had a birthday that week.

Special thanks to the Mers for having us over and hosting an awesome BBQ!