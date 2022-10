This week we kicked off the end of our 2022 season for News 2 Backyard BBQ with Danielle Breezy! The Powell family win Old Hickory had an amazing backyard with a pool, slide, and great space for lots for barbequing!

Thank you to Logan Powell for his service and to the entire family for having News 2 over.

