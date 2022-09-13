This week, Danielle Breezy met up with Andrea and Billy Jones in Murfreesboro to join them for a backyard BBQ in probably one of the coolest backyards. Their backyard was equipped with a large, beautiful 5-swing pergola, firepit and swimming pool just perfect for getting together with family and friends.

The weather was also perfect for barbequing, and on the menu was an array of delicious dishes, including many desserts and Philly cheesesteaks!

It was a fun time grilling with Andi and checking out their beautiful backyard. Thank you to the Jones’ for having News 2 over for a backyard BBQ!