MOORE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several counties in Middle Tennessee Thursday are under either under a flood watch or flood advisory after a storm Wednesday night brought a downpour, but also a second round of severe weather is expected to dump even more rain.

News 2 crews were in Moore County Thursday morning where road crews were working to repair damage caused by flash flooding on Turkey Creek Church Road. Moore County Sheriff’s Department said the road will likely be closed all day Turkey Creek Church Road from Ridgeville Road to Warner Smith Road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Areas of Franklin County also experienced flooding Thursday morning. Crews reported high water on Hurricane Road and Hwy. 130 also in the Turkey Creek area . Lincoln County road crews also reported some closed roads at the time. No water rescues were needed.

Meanwhile, News 2’s meteorologists are monitoring for another round of severe storms Thursday night into Friday morning that could bring damaging wind and possible flooding.