NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The brutal and dangerously cold temperatures are on the way to a majority of the country. Here in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, we can expect temperatures to not get above 32 degrees for almost four consecutive days. The cold is the primary concern, but secondarily will be the snow potential as the Arctic air moves in.

Weather Setup

A big blast of cold air is on the move from the Arctic Circle and the Canadian province of British Columbia. Temperatures in the Northern Plains are already well below zero, but as the stronger Arctic push enters the U.S., temperatures will take a bigger dive for most of the country by Friday, Dec. 23.

This significant change in the jet stream will send temperatures to the coldest we’ve seen since February 2021. Records will be in the ballpark, especially Friday.

Looking ahead with FutureTracker

We will break down several elements that contribute to this weather setup: precipitation, temperatures, wind gusts, feels-like temperature, and potential snow totals.

Thursday

Throughout the day on Thursday, Dec. 22, rain showers will be across the area. Temperatures from the 40s to near 50 into the afternoon. The colder air does not arrive until very late night Thursday into Friday.

Friday

Early Friday morning, as the strong cold front moves in, any remaining moisture will quickly change from rain to snow. We expect this transition to occur, but the question still remains at how much snow will fall in our area. By noon, the heavier snowfall looks to clear, but we will still see flurries. However, the main focus here is the BITTER COLD. Temperatures will be in the teens Friday afternoon and evening. Given a west-northwest wind, it will feel like BELOW ZERO wind chill values.

Clouds & Precipitation

Wind Gusts

Feels Like Temperature

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

On Saturday, Dec. 24, some clouds linger but still very cold. Morning lows in the single digits (possibly colder if there is a snowpack on the ground), and highs in the teens and 20s. On Sunday, Dec. 25, expect single-digit to low teens for morning temperatures, reaching the lower to middle 20s for highs.

As mentioned above, we may not make it above freezing until Monday, Dec. 26, which would put us below freezing for almost 84 hours!

How much snow??

That is still a big question right now. Both the American and European forecast models indicate snowfall, but the main factor is how fast the dry air shuts off the moisture. The sooner the moisture is cut, the lower the totals will be. We will have a better handle on this part of the forecast by mid-week.

Takeaways & preparation

Even without accumulating snow, this is a DANGEROUS WINTER STORM because of how cold air temperatures will reach (and the even more brutal wind chill values). If you have travel plans on Thursday through Christmas, have multiple backup plans ready to use if roads are closed due to snow or flights are changed.

As far as preparation, you must have plenty of items to keep warm and to stay inside during this bitter cold. This includes keeping stocked on ready-to-eat food items (limited to no prep needed), layers of clothing in the event of a power loss, blankets, flashlights, etc. Click here for more information about what you can have in an emergency kit.