NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We are tracking another round of winter weather heading our way. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Muhlenberg and Warren Counties in Southern Kentucky from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.

It will begin as rain as temperatures will be in the 40s in the morning climbing into the 50s by afternoon.

However, at night we start to see the transition to wintry mix and snow by 6 p.m. in our northwest zones, 9 p.m. around Nashville and 12 a.m. in our southeast zones. This system does move out overnight.

This is a quick-moving system, so we are not expecting a lot in terms of accumulation. The highest snow totals will be in Southern Kentucky where up to 2″ of snow is possible. Along the I-40 corridor and north, we are expecting a coating. In areas south of I-40, we are more concerned with a light icing due to freezing rain, so everyone needs to be prepared.

We do anticipate icy conditions on the roads all day Thursday as morning lows start in the teens and low 20s, and we don’t get above freezing during the afternoon. Please use caution.

In fact, our next few mornings will be very cold with lows in the teens and 20s, so please bundle up and be careful on the roads as there will be concern for things to refreeze.