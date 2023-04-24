NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you cannot stop sneezing or coughing, you may be having allergies due to tree pollen.

Poplar, Maple, and Juniper are our top allergens this week. These are all tree pollens, but this is the first time Poplar has made an appearance this year. Tree pollen is the first sign of a long sneezing season ahead because we will still have grass and weed pollens to look forward to.

(WKRN weather graphic)

The best way to prevent hay fever from taking over is investing in nasal spray, allergy medicine, and a humidifier.

The good news is, we are expected to have plenty of rainfall in the next few days which will wash pollen away, but you may notice a flare up before that happens. This is because when raindrops hit pollen, it can break them up into smaller pieces causing them to travel further before being washed away.