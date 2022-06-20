NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Nashville and surrounding areas due to possible high ozone levels.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation issued the Code Orange Alert to begin at midnight Monday, June 20, and remain in effect for the remainder of the day.

Source: WKRN

The Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that the air can be harmful to those determined to be in “sensitive groups” such as individuals with heart disease, lung disease, older adults and children. The TDEC says people in those groups should consider cutting back or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities until the air quality improves.

The highest ozone levels usually occur from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Middle Tennessee. Individuals sensitive to air pollution should avoid the outdoors during that time.

