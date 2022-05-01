As the cold front passes through we’ll see lower humidity spreading in from the west, making for a nice afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will gust up to 20 mph out of the west.

Nashville SC will play their first game in their new stadium and it will be dry and warm! The game should start at 80 degrees, with mid-70s towards the end.

Unsettled weather will continue through next week. A marginal risk (1/5) is in effect for our western counties late Monday. A slight risk (2/5) is in place north of I-40 Tuesday as showers and storms are expected in the afternoon and evening.