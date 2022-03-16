NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friday marks 97 years since the historic Tri-State tornado devastated communities in Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana. It killed 695 people and traveled a reported 219 miles, the longest path on record.

One question scientists have pondered for years is whether the Tri-State tornado was a single tornado or a family of tornadoes? Tim Marshall, a meteorologist and engineer, who is an expert in tornado surveys, said surveys were quite different nearly 100 years ago. “Well, it wasn’t very accurate. And the reason for that is, today, we depend very greatly on radar, the Doppler radar to give us the mesocyclone tracks, and that way, that helps us out what back in those days, they didn’t have that.”

The US Weather Bureau, the precursor to today’s National Weather Service, relied on damage reports and eyewitness accounts. They also didn’t perform any aerial surveys.

“For the most part, we’re just relying on eyewitness accounts and trying to piece together the time that it occurred out. A lot of times they don’t add up and now is the reason that they don’t add up is because people didn’t have a good memory, or is it because the tornado stopped and a new tornado began,” said Marshall.

It’s impossible to know whether the Tri-State tornado was one continuous tornado or a tornado family, but this weather event remains one of the most devastating in US history. This same tornado outbreak also impacted parts of Middle Tennessee.

There were at least 12 significant tornadoes, including the historic Tri-State tornado, that hit the Midwest and South on March 18, 1925. Here in Middle Tennessee, three violent tornadoes were spawned by this storm system. An F4 traveled 60 miles from Sumner County into Kentucky, killing 41 people. An F3 tornado moved through Williamson and Rutherford counties, killing one. And another F3 tornado that tracked through Bedford and Rutherford counties killed four.