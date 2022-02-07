NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, this time of year can be a little like playing weather roulette. We’re more than a month away from the start of spring, putting winter weather very much in play. On the flip side, severe weather season is right around the corner.

You can see the variability in the weather this time of year just by looking back at this date, February 7, between 2019 and 2022.

On February 7, 2019, Middle Tennessee was facing the wrath of an early start to severe weather season, as storms brought several threats and significant damage to many counties. Three tornadoes touched down with this round of storms, damaging buildings, snapping trees, and launching debris across Rutherford, Williamson, and Dickson counties.

These storms also caused flash flooding along the I-40 corridor, with some counties seeing more than three inches of rain in a 24-hour span.

On February 7, 2021, old man winter still hadn’t loosened his grip on Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. What started as rain switched over to snow as temperatures fell early that morning. By the end of the day, many places east of I-65, like the plateau, saw five or more inches of snow on the ground! The Office of Emergency Management in Jamestown even reported eight inches of snow that day!

That brings us to today, February 7, 2022. The weather today is calm and quiet. We saw plenty of sunshine, and temperatures were mild — a far cry from the February 7ths of years past.

Just proof that this time of year, mother nature can really keep you on your toes. But, of course, we’re here to help you navigate whatever the weather may be.

