NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a warm Sunday with a high forecasted to be near 90, expect some scattered storms to move in from the west during the afternoon and evening hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (category 1 of 5) for severe weather in our west and southwest counties. Although that is the area with the greatest chance for strong storms, the rest of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky will likely see a few storms, as well.

Gusty damaging winds and hail are the biggest threats, along with frequent lightning (always a danger when there are so many people outdoors on a weekend), and brief downpours.

Future Tracker is showing storms starting up in our west and northwest counties in the 3 p.m. time period and sweeping from west to east through the afternoon and evening. Use the arrow buttons below to cycle through the time periods.

Although showers and storms could persist late into the night, any severe weather should be ending around 10 to 11 p.m.

Looking ahead to next week, an upper-level low is expected to park itself in the mid-south keeping high shower and storm chances and lower temps in the forecast for much of the week.