A few strong storms possible Wednesday through Friday

Please stay weather aware Wednesday as there could be a few strong storms, especially to the north. Any storm could contain gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain.

Storms will develop late Wednesday morning and continue through early evening.

A few strong storms will also be likely on Thursday, especially north and west of Nashville.

Strong storms will be likely Thursday afternoon and then again Friday morning into Friday night. The biggest threats again with these storms will be wind, hail, and heavy rain.