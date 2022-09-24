NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We are expecting showers and thunderstorms to push through overnight tonight. A few storms could have some gusty damaging winds and hail associated with them, particularly in our western and southwestern counties.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (category 1 out of 5) from the Tennessee River westward for tonight.

Storms should spread from northwest to southeast roughly in the 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. time period, weakening as they travel east and southeast.

On Sunday, as a cold front pushes through, we expect a slight chance for showers from late morning to midday, with a few storms continuing in our eastern counties through the afternoon. For Nashville and the I-65 corridor, skies will clear during the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s, and winds shifting from the southwest to northwest 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Another cool down is in the forecast for Sunday night and Monday, dropping lows to the 50s and highs in the upper 70s, followed by more cool air moving in for the mid and later parts of the week, with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s, along with a stiff north and northeasterly wind.

Tropical Storm Ian has formed in the Caribbean and is expected to intensify and make landfall next week along the western coast of Florida.

The newest model runs are showing the remnants of the storm jogging to the West as it moves northward, bringing some rain to Middle TN and Southern KY late Friday and Saturday.

ECMWF Model Forecast Valid Next Saturday

It’s still days away, so we’ll keep you posted.