NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Storms that develop Wednesday could be on the strong to severe side. A Slight Risk (level 2/5) has been added for locations south of 40 and along/west of I-24 in SE Middle Tennessee. The Marginal Risk (level 1/5) continues for the rest of Middle TN and Southern KY.
Timing: A few showers and storms are expected as early as 7 a.m and continue to become more widespread in the afternoon. Storms will wrap up by 7 p.m.
The main concerns will come from heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds.
Rain totals through Wednesday night will vary. Downpours could produce anywhere from a inch to 2 inches to even more. Totals will depend on where the storm cells set up.
