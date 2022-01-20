LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five people were treated for hypothermia after their pickup truck was swept away in high water early Thursday morning in Lawrence County.

Lawrence County Emergency Management reported multiple agencies responded to a 911 call from near Mt. Zion Road around 3:30 a.m.

High water hampered the response effort to the scene and the victims got themselves out of the water by the time crews arrived, according to Bill Phillips with Lawrence County EMA.

First responders made contact with three men and two women, who reported that their vehicle had been swept off of the road shortly after midnight. The group got themselves out of the water and hiked up a nearby hill to reach cell service and call for help.

The temperature was around 27 degrees and Phillips reported the victims were wet, cold, and suffering from hypothermia when crews rescued them. They were treated at the scene but declined to be taken to a medical facility.

The victims names have not been released.

Phillips said units from Lawrence County EMS, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Centerpoint VFD and Lawrenceburg/Lawrence County EMA responded to the incident.