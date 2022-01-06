NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings blanket all Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

As temperatures continue to fall and stay sub-freezing through the afternoon, snow will be the main concern. The closer you are to the Alabama/Tennessee state line, the more likely you may pick up an ice/snow mix.

Snow totals will be between 3-5 inches for many communities. Higher totals are possible. It just depends on where the snow bands set up. Some could see close to 7 inches of snow. Ice and snow are the main concerns for the Alabama/Tennessee state line.

Travel issues are expected all day Thursday into Friday morning as temperatures start in the teens and single digits. The wind chill Friday morning will be minus zero in spots.

Friday afternoon, high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 20s. Mild air returns for the weekend with highs in the upper 40s and mid-50s. Rain is expected late Saturday into Sunday.

And don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you wherever you go by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.