HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Communities in Middle Tennessee are entering day five of repairing damage from Friday’s powerful winds.

Most of the power has been restored in Hendersonville, but some residents woke up in the dark for a fourth straight day on Tuesday.

“We had so many power outages on Friday that there will be some houses that wouldn’t have power restored for days. That’s hard. That’s hard on folks,” said Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary. “We had most of that come back overnight Friday and Saturday. We still have houses that are out right now. I wish I could do more. I have sent multiple emails to NES and they’re responding is best they can we believe.”

The mayor said Hendersonville had at least 264 homes that had some sort of damage. Three fire halls were damaged as well as the roof on the police department. Some of the city’s parks were also impacted with Drake’s Creek Park being hit the worst.

“We had a wonderful response from our staff, but at the same time, we had a lot of residents that came out and helped out including some of our staff,” said Mayor Clary. “Some of our staff left from the police command center and went to help neighbors. Some of our staff that left work early, they helped neighbors and that’s wonderful to see when you see Hendersonville residents reaching out and helping folks.”

Clary explained that severe weather events always leave lessons for city leaders, including a tornado from 14 months ago. It helped the city learn how to better handle removing tree limbs without having to go out and hire companies from far away to come in.

“We know that we need to get the limb mulching facility up and ready to accept guests as soon as possible. We also know that we’ve got to get word out we’ve got to communicate with with people repeatedly,” he said. “One of the things that we also learned was that the person who has a limb problem today might also have a limb problem in three weeks, because they got to the little things right now, they’re gonna get to the bigger ones down the road. So we’ve got to continue to communicate with them. And those are all lessons that we’ve learned. And we’ll learn lessons from this also.”

The city created a web page to help residents navigate the aftermath of the wind storm.