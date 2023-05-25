NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hurricane season officially runs from June 1 through November 30. For this season, a near-normal season is expected, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

NOAA’s forecast for the last few years have predicted above-average seasons due to a strong La Niña. Due to an increasing El Niño, the near-normal season forecasted would consist of 12-17 named storms, of which five to nine will become hurricanes, and between one and four becoming major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or higher.)

On average in the Atlantic Basin, there are 14 named storms, seven of those becoming hurricanes, and of those seven hurricanes, three were major hurricanes.

2023 Atlantic Basin storm names

Here are the names and pronunciations for the storm names of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season.

Name Pronouncer Arlene ar-LEEN Bret bret Cindy SIN-dee Don dahn Emily EH-mih-lee Franklin FRANK-lin Gert gert Harold HAIR-uld Idalia ee-DAL-ya Jose ho-ZAY Katia KAH-tyah Lee lee Margot MAR-go Nigel NY-juhl Ophelia o-FEEL-ya Philippe fee-LEEP Rina REE-nuh Sean shawn Tammy TAM-ee Vince vinss Whitney WHIT-nee

Additional Hurricane forecasts

Another well-known hurricane group that issues forecasts is from Colorado State University. Earlier in April, they issued their forecast, calling for a slightly below-average 2023 storm season. Their numbers are listed below, and you can read more about their forecast here.

Saffir-Simpson Scale

The Saffir-Simpson Scale determines the wind speeds of a storm with respect to potential property damage. While damage is an indicator, this does not account for storm surges, flooding, and tornadoes. Those occur in all tropical systems and hurricanes. See this video to understand the hurricane categories and the type of damage that can occur.