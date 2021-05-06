1 person dead after tree falls on motorcycle in Coopertown during storms

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported one person dead after a traffic incident involving a motorcycle during Thursday’s storms.

According to THP, a Nissan Titan was traveling East on Mcmahan Hollow Road in Coopertown as a Honda XLR motorcycle was traveling west on the same road.

While the truck and motorcycle passed each other, lightning struck causing a tree to fall on top of both vehicles.

The person driving the motorcycle died from the incident.

Severe storms ripped through Robertson County Thursday evening. Damage reports include downed trees in Adams, Springfield, and Ridgetop.