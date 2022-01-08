(WKRN) – Rain will be pushing in overnight and continue most of Sunday, tapering off during the afternoon from I-65 westward, lingering in eastern counties until sunset as colder temperatures push in during the day.













We could see 1-2″ of rain tonight through Sunday and that, along with the melting snowpack, could cause some minor localized flooding of creeks, streams, and low-lying areas.

The winds will get gusty overnight through Sunday running 10-20 mph with gusts to 25-35 mph.

Get ready for colder temperatures to move in during the day on Sunday, dropping from morning 50s to afternoon 40s.

By daybreak Monday morning, we will be back in frigid low 20s for lows.