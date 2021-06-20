What’s the Weather: Why do we sweat?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We have already been feeling the heat in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. In fact, the first heat wave of 2021, was last weekend with 95° on Saturday, 96° on Sunday, and 95° on Monday.

Astronomical summer officially starts at 10:31p.m. Sunday with the summer solstice.

As we head into the summer months, now’s the time to prepare for the heat. And that means, we have to talk about sweat.

Why do we sweat?

Sweat is scientifically important for our bodies, because our bodies likes to stay at equilibrium, which is 98.6°.

As it heats up outside, our bodies heats up too. That’s when we start to sweat. The little beads of water on top of our skin are there for a reason, because when water evaporates off of skin that cools us down.

However, when it’s already humid outside, there’s already a lot of moisture in the air, and the atmosphere doesn’t need our sweat. So, we don’t sweat as much. Meaning we stay really hot.

So, on those muggy days here are some easy steps to take to stay cool: