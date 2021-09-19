What’s the Weather: The reason behind seasons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We’re about to see a season change with the kickoff to autumn on September 22, 2021.

Why do we have seasons at all?

Contrary to a popular misconception, the changing seasons have nothing to do with the Earth’s distance from the Sun.

Instead, the change in the season comes from Earth’s location in its orbit around the sun, along with Earth’s tilted axis. Earth is tilted 23.5 degrees on its axis.

As the Earth travels around the Sun – remember, one revolution around the Sun marks one year – our planet’s tilted axis has different portions of the globe pointing toward the Sun.

That gives those locations more or less exposure to sunlight. For example, in the Northern Hemisphere -where Nashville is located- we see more sun exposure during the summer.

The days are longer, and the temperatures are hotter.

During the winter, the tilt of Earth’s axis exposes us to less sunlight, making the days shorter, and the temperatures colder.

Again, we’re about to hit the Autumnal Equinox- the start of fall. During the equinox, we have just about the same amount of light and darkness. The Equinox will take place on Wednesday, September 22, at 2:20 PM.