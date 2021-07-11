What’s the Weather: Signs of heat danger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Temperatures are staying toasty as we reach the middle of summer. If you’re not careful, a long summer day outdoors can lead to some serious trouble.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer in the United States year after year.

Unfortunately, the humidity only makes it easier for your body to overheat, as it prevents your sweat from evaporating and cooling your body.

With that in mind, it’s important to remember that heat exhaustion and heat stroke are entirely possible, but also 100% preventable.

Preventing heat stroke and exhaustion

Take breaks inside

Drink plenty of fluids

Wear light, loose clothing outdoors

Signs of heat stroke

Throbbing headache

No sweating

Red, hot, dry skin

Rapid, strong pulse

Loss of consciousness

If you’re experiencing any of those symptoms, call 9-1-1!

