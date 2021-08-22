What’s the Weather: Hot car dangers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We all know summer in Middle Tennessee isn’t exactly mild, and it can be downright scorching at times.

Even more than just feeling uncomfortable, the combination of extreme heat and humidity – we sometimes see in the Mid-South – can be deadly.

Hot car dangers

Heat is the number one weather-related killer year after year.

One of the greatest heat-related dangers are hot cars.

When left out in the heat with the air conditioning off, a car acts like a greenhouse, trapping the sun’s incoming radiation, all the while, temperatures skyrocket inside.

Making matters worse, cars with dark interiors can absorb even more energy, which heats things up even more quickly.

To put this in perspective, let’s say it’s 80 degrees outside. After just ten minutes in the car, the temperature will get to nearly 100 degrees. If it’s 90 degrees outside, after ten minutes the car will have the thermometer at nearly 110 degrees.

Look before you lock! Never leave kids, pets, or anyone else in a hot car.