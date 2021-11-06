What’s the weather: Daylight Saving Time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — November 7th at 2 a.m. marks the end of Daylight Saving Time for the year. That’s when we will set the clocks back one hour. But, what’s behind this tradition?

Why do we have Daylight Saving Time?

Daylight Saving Time has actually been a law for more than a 100 years, but the idea of it has been around much longer.

Benjamin Franklin actually proposed DST back in the 1700s as an energy saving measure.

The idea, which still stands today, is people are more productive being awake in natural daylight. That would help save on fuel and energy because then they’re sleeping at night and don’t need to use those resources.

The notion of ending Daylight Saving Time all together has been circulating for years as well. Many states, including Tennessee, have debated whether or not in this modern age it is needed.

So far, Arizona and Hawaii are the only states that don’t recognize Daylight Saving Time.