Weather Authority University: Spring 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The News 2 Weather Authority wants you to enroll in our Weather Authority University!

Starting Thursday, February 27, join the News 2 Weather Authority team in four different cities across Middle Tennessee to learn about severe weather and how to keep yourself and your family safe.

Each Thursday, Danielle Breezy and Jared Plushnick will have live reports in the 4, 5, and 6 p.m. newscasts.

Then, at 6:30 p.m., Danielle and Jared will be joined by the National Weather Service, as well as representatives from local government for a special severe weather presentation.

Topics include how to keep you and your family safe during severe weather, how the National Weather Service determines what EF level a tornado was, and some interesting facts on tornadoes, too.

The first 25 people to show up will get a FREE WKRN News 2 hat!

Following the presentation, there will be a question and answer session, as well as a meet and greet with Danielle and Jared!

Upcoming dates for Weather Authority University include:

Thursday, February 27 (Nashville) – Red Cross Headquarters: 2201 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37203

Thursday, March 5 (Manchester) – Coffee County Middle School: 3063 Woodbury Highway, Manchester, TN 37355

Thursday, March 12 (White House) – White House Heritage High School: 7744 Highway 76, White House, TN 37188

Thursday, March 19 (Lawrenceburg) – Lawrenceburg Police Department: 233 W Gaines Street #1, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464