Weather Authority University in Murfreesboro

The News 2 Weather Authority wants you to enroll in our Weather Authority University!

Join the News 2 Weather Authority team tonight at Black Fox Elementary School in Murfreesboro, at 1753 S Rutherford Blvd. You’ll learn about severe weather and how to keep yourself and your family safe.

The event is free and fun for the whole family.

Meteorologists Danielle Breezy and Jared Plushnick will have live reports in the 4, 5, and 6 p.m. newscasts. They just might put you on TV!

Then, at 6:30 p.m., Danielle and Jared will be joined by the National Weather Service, as well as Rutherford County Assistant EMA Director Tim Hooker for a special severe weather presentation.

Topics include how to stay safe during severe weather, how the National Weather Service determines what the EF level of a tornado, and some interesting facts on tornadoes and storms, too.

Following the presentation, there will be a question and answer session, as well as a meet and greet. The National Weather Service will also hold a one-hour storm spotter certification class after the presentation for those interested.

Upcoming dates for more Weather Authority University events include:

Thursday, April 11th – Mt. Juliet Middle School Auditorium, 3565 North Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet

Thursday, April 18th – Rucker Stewart Middle School in Gallatin