Weather Authority University heads to Gallatin

The News 2 Weather Authority wants you to enroll in our Weather Authority University!

Join the News 2 Weather Authority Meteorologist Jared Plushnick on Thursday at Rucker-Stewart Middle School 350 Hancock St, Gallatin, TN 37066

You’ll learn about severe weather and how to keep yourself and your family safe.

The event is free and fun for the whole family.

Meteorologist Jared Plushnick will have live reports in the 4, 5, and 6 p.m. newscasts. We just might put you on TV!

Then, at 6:30 p.m., Jared will be joined by Sam Shamburger, Senior Meteorologist at the National Weather Service and Johnny Roberson, Deputy Director of the Sumner County EMA for a special severe weather presentation.

Topics include how to stay safe during severe weather, how the National Weather Service determines the EF level of a tornado, and some interesting facts on tornadoes and storms, too.

Following the presentation, there will be a question and answer session, as well as a meet and greet. The National Weather Service will also hold a one-hour storm spotter certification class after the presentation for those interested.