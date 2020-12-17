VP Pence vows to keep contesting election results

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — “We will never stop fighting to make America great again!” Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday.

Pence continued to push back on the results of the 2020 election Thursday while encouraging Georgians to vote in two crucial senate runoffs.

“We can fight for our president and we can fight for more Republicans in the United States senate at the same time,” he said.

In a campaign stop for incumbent senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, Pence told supporters to vote early this week and vote by mail.

“You request a ballot we’re on them this time we’re watching,” he added.

President Trump criticized mail in voting during the campaign and continues to claim there was voter fraud.

Meanwhile on Capitol Hill Democrats are moving forward with the results of the 2020 election and believe Republicans should too.

“This kind of foolishness has got to stop,” Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said Thursday.

The South Carolina Democrat and House Majority Whip said the electoral college cemented President-elect Biden’s win and now he’s hoping for a Democrat-controlled senate to push Biden’s agenda forward.

“We will see an initiative coming from this administration that will make this country great and greater,” Clayburn said.

Clyburn is campaigning virtually for Democratic senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock and says his own daughters are very active in the race too.

Early voting will continue for three weeks with the runoff election on Jan. 5.