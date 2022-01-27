WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – As the country sees traffic deaths rising at an alarming rate, the Biden Administration says they’re working on solutions.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg unveiled the department’s new program called the ‘National Roadway Safety Strategy’ on Thursday.

“It represents a comprehensive plan to significantly reduce injuries and deaths on America’s roadways,” Buttigieg said. “We have a crisis that is urgent, unacceptable and preventable.”

Leaders in the department said the country’s roads are becoming more dangerous. Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg notes that figures are trending in the wrong direction.

“We’ve seen fatalities skyrocket on our roadways during the pandemic,” Trottenberg said “These are not just statistics. This is our family, our friends, our co-workers, our neighbors, our fellow Americans.”

Their new strategy relies on the funding from the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure package. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff touted the accomplishment on behalf of the president.

“The bipartisan infrastructure law included unprecedented funds for programs that make a roadway safer,” Emhoff said.

The plan is to do things like update traffic control, improve driving technology, and study driver behaviors.

“To help cities and towns deliver new comprehensive safety strategies as well as accelerate existing successful safety initiatives,” Buttigieg said. “Our goal is zero deaths. A country where one day nobody has to say goodbye to a loved one because of a traffic crash.”