WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The White House is trying to make rent more affordable for millions of Americans with a new “Renters Bill of Rights.”

However, tenant advocates argue its latest strategy offers no immediate relief.

“It’s a plan to make a plan,” said Tara Raghuveer, the director of the Homes Guarantee Campaign, a coalition of tenant unions, community organizations and legal groups. “What we need is an urgent solution.”

The Biden administration urged multiple federal agencies to investigate unfair housing practices and launched a challenge for housing providers, along with state and local governments, to improve their policies, such as capping certain annual rent increases. But nothing is required or tied to federal funding.

“In a lot of ways, we are hostages to the profiteers of this industry,” Raghuveer said.

In their talks with the White House, members of the Homes Guarantee Campaign pushed administration officials to regulate rent nationwide and tie federal funding to tenant protections.

“The reality is not necessarily a question of legality but a question of political will,” Raghuveer said.

Ultimately, Congress would make the biggest impact on the rental market with sweeping federal legislation. But since that’s not expected to pass anytime soon, the Biden administration stepped in.

Other groups in talks with the White House, like the National Apartment Association, celebrated the new plan.

“NAA also made clear the industry’s opposition to expanded federal involvement in the landlord/tenant relationship,” NAA President and CEO Bob Pinnegar said in a statement. “Complex housing policy is a state and local issue and the best solutions utilize carrots over sticks.”