Senators demand update on Boeing 737 Max grounding after 2 crashes

WASHINGTON DC (NEXSTAR) – A Senate committee put top officials of the Federal Aviation Administration in the hot seat Wednesday as Senators demanded an update on the Boeing 737 Max 8 grounding after two disastrous crashes.

“Learning from and recovering from these accidents is our primary focus,” said Ali Bahrami, FAA Associate Administrator for Aviation Safety.

Federal Aviation Administration officials defended their close relationship with Boeing following the two deadly crashes of the company’s 737 Max airplanes.

Maine Senator Susan Collins suggested the FAA and Boeing were too cozy.

“Case after case where safety concerns seemed to be placed second to concerns about Boeing being able to meet its own timelines,” said U.S. Sen. Susan Collins/(R) Maine.

But FAA acting deputy administrator Carl Burleson said it took five years to certify the Maxes and the FAA stands by its safety certification process.

“We do not and never have allowed self-certification of whether it’s Boeing or any other product,” FAA Acting Deputy Administrator Carl Burleson said.

To make sure similar crashes can’t happen in the future, the FAA said it will fully evaluate Boeing’s fixes for the aircraft, develop training requirements and support investigations and audits.

But some lawmakers, like West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, who is a pilot himself, want further action before the planes are back in business.

“I’m not getting on the 737 Max until I see the president of Boeing and all of his or her associates be on that plane first and fly for any substantial time.” Said Manchin.

Manchin asked why the foreign pilots of the planes that crashed did not know how to turn off the computer system that investigators blame for causing the accidents.

The FAA’s top safety official Ali Bahrami suggested pilot error.

“I do not want to pass judgment on the qualification of the pilots that were on those flights, but I will say A review of the flight data recorder and the preliminary information, what we know, the actions they took were inconsistent with what you would think,” Bahrami said.

While the FAA has no timeline for when the Maxes could be back in the air, Congress demands to be kept in the loop.

During the two-hour hearing, senators also grilled the FAA on topics from drones to rural airports to sexual assaults on airplanes.