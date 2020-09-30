Scott, Graham meet with SCOTUS nominee on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With Vice President Mike Pence by her side, Judge Amy Coney Barrett walked into the Capitol on Tuesday for her first day of meetings with Republican lawmakers.

“Glad to have her here and glad to get this process started,” Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said.

Tuesday’s meetings were the first stop for Barrett since she was selected by President Trump to fill the seat of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

It kicked off a whirl wind confirmation led by Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“Look forward to the coming days here it’s gonna be a lot of fun,” Graham said.

But time is running out to confirm Barrett, with the confirmation hearings set to start Oct. 12, that only leaves two weeks for senators to vote during a month often spent on the campaign trail.

Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott would return from October recess to vote and said the Senate shouldn’t wait until after the election.

“When she makes it through that I think we oughta vote as soon as we can,” Scott said.

A growing number of Democratic senators are refusing to meet with Barrett, citing Republican lawmakers who chose not to meet with former President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee in 2016.

“They will stop at nothing break all the rules even their own rules to rush this nomination through before the election,” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Tuesday.

Graham said they’re missing out.

“They’re missing a great opportunity to talk to somebody and find out more about them,” Graham said.

Barrett has another full day of face-to-face meetings Wednesday. There is no word yet if a Democratic senator is on the list.